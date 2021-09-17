Fire breaks out at CBI building Delhi

A fire broke out in the basement of the CBI building at the CGO complex in the Lodhi Road area on Friday. All officers and staff in the building were immediately evacuated from the building, a senior official of Delhi Fire Service said.

The information about the fire at the Central Bureau of Investigation office was received at 1.40 pm following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame, the official said.

The fire broke out in the panel boa.

The blaze was doused at 2.30 pm and no one was injured in the incident, fire official said, cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.