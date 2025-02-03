Fire at factory in Outer Delhi, none injured

A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday in Outer Delhi’s Bawana Industrial area, according to Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

So far no injuries have been reported in the incident and efforts continued to bring the flames under control, said DFS chief Atul Garg.

As per Garg, the fire department received a fire-related call at around 7:50 am in a factory in Sector 2, DSIDC, Bawana, and based on the call, a total of 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site to bring the flames under control.

Efforts are underway to douse the flames and a detailed inquiry will follow to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, he added.