Father, two children jump off 7th floor, die in fire escape attempt

Three persons, including two children, lost their lives as they tried to jump from the seventh floor of a building to escape a massive fire that broke out in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector-13, police said on Tuesday.

Officials added that two children, a boy and a girl, both aged 10, were declared dead on arrival at Akash Hospital. Their father, Yash Yadav, 35, who was reportedly engaged in the flex board business, also jumped from the balcony and was declared dead at IGI Hospital.

According to initial reports, “The fire erupted at 9:58 am, engulfing the eighth and ninth floors of the Shapath Society. After the information, five fire tenders were rushed to the scene to contain the blaze, officials from the Delhi Fire Service informed.

The wife and one relative of the deceased were able to skip the fire and are alive. Later, they were shifted to IGI Hospital for medical assistance, an official mentioned.

As a precautionary measure, all the residents of the society were evacuated, and all facilities like electricity and PNG connections were shut down, a police officer mentioned.

Moreover, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been notified to assess the structural stability of the building, said the police.

The medical and support teams have been deployed at both Akash and IGI Hospitals to assist the affected family. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. Further investigation into this matter is ongoing by the Delhi Police, an official stated.