Farmers’ Agitation: Khattar meets Amit Shah over reopening of Haryana-Delhi border roads

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday met Union home minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi, regarding the reopening of national highways at the Kundli-Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi and Haryana, closed due to on-going farmers’ protests against farm laws.

The CM also apprised the Union home minister about the status of demonstrations by farmers at other places in Haryana, an official spokesperson said. As a result of protest by various farmer organizations against the three Agriculture Acts, national highways have been blocked on Singhu border and Tikri border in Haryana for a long time.

The spokesperson said as a result of the blockade of the national highway, the general public, especially those working in industrial area and the rural areas near Sindhu border and Tikri border are suffering a lot. There is also a continuous demand from the residents of the neighbouring areas to open the blocked highways, the spokesperson said.

Later, speaking to reporters Khattar said talks are going on with farmers and on 20 October, the Haryana government will file its reply in the Supreme Court. “Before this, if any consensus is made between the state government and farmer organisations, then it will be beneficial and if no consensus is made then the highways will be reopened as per the order of the Supreme Court. State government has always appealed to the farmers to maintain peace during their protests and agitations and the same is expected by the Union Home Minister also,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, farmers’ representatives of Sonipat district under the leadership of the RSS-affiliated farmer union, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, gave a memorandum to Haryana CM at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi regarding the reopening of blocked national highways on the Singhu border due to ongoing farmers’ protest.

Khattar assured them that constant efforts are being made in this regard, talks are going on and he hopes that the blocked National Highways in the state would be opened soon.

Delegation of 25 farmers, headed by Patron, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Haryana, Tahar Singh Chauhan, had reached Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi to meet the Chief Minister today, demanding reopening of blocked roads at Singhu border.

