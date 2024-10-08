Failed on pollution front, AAP passed the buck to residents: MCD LoP

Taking a dig at the MCD Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi over the launch of a campaign to remove garbage and construction waste, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said they (the ruling AAP), who failed to address the issue of pollution, passed the buck on the citizens.

This LoP’s comment came in the wake of the mayor’s announcement of a campaign with an appeal to the citizens to participate in the cleanliness drive. “The responsibility for sanitation in Delhi lies entirely with the AAP but they are trying to shift the responsibility to the people,” said Iqbal.

He asked the mayor why, after being inactive the entire year, they suddenly woke up to the concerns over the city’s sanitation and pollution. He alleged that the party is busy making hollow promises while doing nothing on the ground.

He said the dust in the streets is bound to contribute significantly to Delhi’s pollution owing to the inaction of the Delhi government and the AAP-run Corporation over the past ten years. “AAP is responsible for the poor state of MCD and the capital and their fate in upcoming assembly elections will be the same as in Haryana, where it could not win any seat,” said the LOP.