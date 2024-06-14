Expo showcases latest trends in healthcare

A three-day expo on healthcare in the national capital brought together a multitude of industry stakeholders, spanning biomedical engineers, pathologists, radiologists, hospital consultants, medical device distributors, clinicians, procurement managers, R&D professionals, and regulatory representatives.

The event featured the official country pavilion of Hungary, enriching attendees with diverse perspectives and innovations.

The launch edition of India Health expo, organised by Informa Markets in India, aimed to provide a global platform for advancing healthcare together, along with nurturing a transformative environment for learning, networking, and collaboration with cutting-edge innovations and strategies with industry experts.

The expo, which commenced on June 13 at the India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Dwarka, will conclude on June 15.

Speaking on the launch of the event, Yogesh Mudras, managing director, Informa Markets in India, said, “Healthcare in India has emerged as one of the largest sectors, experiencing rapid growth due to expanded coverage, enhanced services, and increased investment from both public and private sectors.”

“With India positioned as the 4th largest medical device market globally, alongside significant advancements in telemedicine and AI applications, the sector is poised for remarkable expansion. Forecasts predict telemedicine to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025, with AI growing at an impressive 45% annually by 2024, driving substantial employment opportunities in the healthtech sector,” he added.

The other key dignitaries who attended the event’s inauguration also included Istvan Szabo, Ambassador of Hungary, New Delhi, Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General of the Association of Healthcare Providers India, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Secretary General of the Healthcare Federation of India – NATHEALTH, Dr. Rajiv Chhibber, Vice President, External Affairs at Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd and Joint Coordinator of Government and Public Affairs at AiMeD.

The event is supported by associations such as the Association of Diagnostics Manufacturers of India (ADMI) and the Medical Technology Association of India (MTAI), with the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) and Frost & Sullivan serving as knowledge partners.