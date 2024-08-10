Everyone needs to fight dictatorship: Sisodia

A day after being released on bail in connection with the liquor policy case, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that everyone has to take on the dictatorship in the country.

Sisodia while addressing a gathering at the AAP office in Delhi said,”God supports those who walk on the path of truth.

He said while he was in jail for 17 months and fighting all the alleged conspiracies, and added that,”I am among you with the blessings of Bajrangbali ji.”

Sisodia said that if the opposition comes together and raises its voice, then Kejriwal will also come out within 24 hours. We all have to fight for ‘Quit Dictatorship India’.

He further said that, “at the temple, the priest blessed everyone us for success, I told him that the mantra of our success is to build a great school for every child in Delhi.”

He gave credit to the constitution of the nation for saving him.

Sisodia expressed hope that soon Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail, will be out soon as lord Bajrangbali has blessed him a lot.

Taking a dig at BJP, the senior AAP leader said they are not more powerful than the Constitution.

“Every person has to fight against this “dictatorship,” he said, further alleging that the same is not just putting leaders in jail, but also harassing citizens.

Sisodia added claiming that while in jail, he was not worried about getting bail, but was pained seeing businessmen being put in prison in the alleged “fake cases” just because they did not donate money to a party.

Sisodia alleged that same laws which are being implemented against drug mafias and terrorists across the world are being implemented against politicians, businessmen, common people and they are being kept in jail for long periods so that they cannot even get bail.

“This is dictatorship. The entire opposition must unite and fight against it,” the AAP leader said.

Sending out a message to those who recently joined the NDA, Sisodia said don’t think that only AAP leaders will go to jail, their turn will also come.

The AAP leader further alleged that BJP thought by sending Sisodia to jail, they would stop the education revolution in Delhi, but at the present day he declares that every single poor person will be brought into the mainstream of society through education.

The AAP leader alleged that ruling dispensation at the centre put hundreds of honest businessmen in jail by filing false cases against them.

He claimed that thousands of families are destroyed when one businessman goes to jail.

Prior his address to the party workers at the AAP headquarters, Sisodia paid obeisance at ancient Hanuman Temple and also visited Rajghat to pay respect to father of the nation .

Manish Sisodia was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and party workers,

Talking to the media at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place, Sisodia said, “Lord Bajrang Bali has blessed me. Arvind Kejriwal also has blessings of Lord Bajrang Bali and you will see that Kejriwal ji will also be blessed in the same way.”

Talking to the media persons on the occasion, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said we will seek blessings for our party, for the country, for the people of Delhi and we will pledge to take forward the fight for education, health, electricity, water and facilities for the common man that has started under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal.