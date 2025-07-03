Ensuring security, facilities at shelter homes a priority: Indraj

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder of Delhi Indraj Singh, after an inspection of the ‘Nav Kiran’ shelter home for mentally challenged women located in Rohini’s Sector-3 on Thursday, issued necessary directions to enhance the facilities and strengthen security arrangements at the premises.

He directed the municipal corporation to remove encroachments around the premises.

The minister reviewed the arrangements of the residential complex and interacted regarding the available facilities, following which he instructed the concerned officials to ensure that the women and staff residing at the shelter face no inconvenience, and their comfort and safety remain a top priority.

The civic body’s important officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, MCD, and officers from the Social Welfare Department, were present during the inspection conducted by Indraj.

In an effort to improve the facilities for the residents, the minister further instructed the officers to ensure proper healthcare services, nutritious food, and adequate mental counseling for all the women residing in the shelter.

Emphasising that the dignity and security of persons with disabilities is paramount, he gave directives for a comprehensive action plan to be prepared and implemented promptly to upgrade essential infrastructure within the premises.

Notably, the government is prioritising betterment of shelters that house the specially abled, as well as the homeless in the city. Not long ago, Home Minister Ashish Sood conducted a surprise check and found irregularities in the night shelters at the Sarai Kale Khan area.