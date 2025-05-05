Electric AC buses rolled out to boost last-mile connectivity for Namo Bharat commuters

To enhance last-mile connectivity, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), in collaboration with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), has introduced electric air-conditioned city buses at key Namo Bharat stations in Delhi, the NCRTC announced on Monday.

As part of the initiative, AC electric buses will now operate through dedicated drop-off lanes at New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar Namo Bharat stations, providing passengers with smoother boarding and deboarding during their daily commute.

Advertisement

These buses will run on three designated routes, mutually identified by NCRTC and DTC. These routes are New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Station to Anand Vihar ISBT; Anand Vihar ISBT to Ashok Nagar Border, and Ashok Nagar Border to Mayur Vihar Phase-3 Paper Market

Advertisement

Operating from 6:30 AM to 11:00 PM, the service will connect several residential and commercial hubs, including Chilla Village, Sapera Basti, New Kondli, Dallupura, Ghazipur Village and Mandi, Dharamshila Crossing, and Trilok Puri.

The initiative falls under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchange (DEVI) scheme, under which the DTC’s electric buses are being deployed on these routes.

Notably, e-rickshaws and other last-mile connectivity options, including app-based cab services, are already operational at several Namo Bharat stations in Ghaziabad. The addition of electric AC buses marks a major step toward expanding clean and efficient mobility options.

Currently, a 55-km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor—from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South—is operational, featuring 11 stations.

Furthermore, trial runs are underway on additional segments between Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, and from Meerut South to Modipuram. The NCRTC aims to make the entire 82-km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor fully operational within this year.