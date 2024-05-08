Eight-year-old girl rescued in Delhi within 24 hours of abduction, accused held

The Delhi Police rescued an eight-year-old girl within 24 hours of her kidnapping from South Delhi.

According to the police, the child was kidnapped from the Kotla Mubarakpur area in South District on Monday afternoon at around 3 pm.

Soon after, the police registered a case based on the girl’s father complaint and constituted teams track down the girl and nab the abductors.

The joint team of Police Stations Kotla Mubarka Pur and the Special Staff of the South district eventually tracked down the alleged kidnapper identified as Arjun alias Mohammad Umer.

In the entire operation, the teams started working on all the leads after collecting vital clues from the place of the abduction through analysis of CCTV footage. They identified one suspect moving in the area in suspicious circumstances.

Thereafter, CCTV cameras were scanned rigorously to trace the route taken by the suspect. Multiple CCTV Cameras in the area of Bapu Park, Uday Chand Marg, Kotla Mubarakpur, Gurudwara Road, South Ex-1, Pilanji Village, and other places were checked in reverse order to trace from where the accused had reached the place of occurrence, a police official added.

It was revealed that the accused came from South Ex- I bus stop and he had also taken the little girl in the same direction.

Thereafter, one team was sent to ISBT Kashmere Gate to check the CCTV Cameras installed in the Buses as the main centre for CCCTV Cameras in buses is situated at the ISBT. On checking the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the accused person disembarked from a DTC bus at South Extension Part-I and he had boarded the bus at Safdarjung Hospital bus stop.

During the probe, family members and relatives of the girl were also questioned thoroughly.

On further checking of CCTV Cameras of Metro Stations and DTC Buses, it was revealed that the accused person along with the little girl got down at Qutub Minar Metro Station and while coming to the place of occurrence, he had boarded the DTC bus from Andheria Mod Bus Stand.

On getting the clue, extensive search was made in the shanties at Andheria Mod and during the search operation, the accused person was identified, and also the girl was rescued from the same place from where the accused was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was involved in making crafts and small toys of glass and had come to Kotla area to collect some raw material, where he noticed the girl playing and took her to his shanty in Andheria Mod.

As per police, the medical examination of the girl is being done and statement under relevant sections of the will also be recorded.

It was later revealed that Arjun alias Umar is a resident of Andheria Mod, Mehrauli, New Delhi, and is illiterate and was living alone at the above said address.

He originally hails from Kuber Nagar, Ahmedabad, Gujrat but his ancestors came to Delhi and settled here.

So far, there are no criminal antecedents found of the accused person, however, efforts are on to find out his involvement in the same nature of crime in the past.

According to the police, for the commendable rescue, the concerned staff involved in cracking the case is being suitably rewarded.