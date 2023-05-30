Education means understanding emotions of society: Yogi

Calling education a means for understanding the emotions of the people of the society, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday that all states stand together when the nation is in trouble.

Interacting with a delegation of students from Kerala and Lakshadweep, who called on him at his official residence 5 Kalidas Marg, Yogi Adityanath said “One always has a love for the country, no matter where they are from.”

The delegation of students consisted of 45 students from IIT Palakkad, Kerala, and Lakshadweep, which was on a visit to UP under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam programme, met the chief minister. Of the 45 students, 25 boys and 20 girls, ten are from Lakshadweep and 35 are from Kerala.

The chief minister said that the novel experiment of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam was started by the Ministry of Education with the initiative of Prime Minister Modi. On the occasion, he recalled Shankaracharya, who happened to be from Kerala, established four ‘maths’ in the state years ago.

The CM told the Kerala students that though the largest state in the country in terms of population, like Kerala Uttar Pradesh too represents spiritual and cultural heritage of the nation.

The student from Kerala and Lakshadweep were elated to meet Yogi Adityanath. They listened to the chief minister eagerly and asked questions to him on many issues, and he patiently replied to all their queries.