ED wants access to AAP’s LS poll plan through Kejriwal’s phone: Atishi

Delhi Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi alleged that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) wants AAP’s LS poll strategy from Arvind Kejriwal’s phone.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Atishi claimed on Thursday, during the court hearing of the Delhi CM’s remand, ED’s counsel ASG SV Raju unwittingly disclosed the real purpose of the agency before the court and before the world.

The counsel said the ED needs Kejriwal’s custody for some more time as the Delhi CM has not yet revealed his phone password.

She claimed that the ED had said that the phone used by Arvind Kejriwal during the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy could not be found by them.

The AAP leader asked how the ED could know anything related to the probe through Kejriwal’s phone which is barely some months old and was not with him during the liquor policy formulation and implementation.

The AAP leader, however, said the strategy for the elections would be found in Kejriwal’s phone which contained his conversations with INDIA bloc leaders, the constituency survey where the AAP is to contest.

They will find social media and communication plans for the upcoming polls, she said. “They want to know through Kejriwal’s phone about AAP’s preparations for the seats going to be contested by the AAP in alliance with the INDIA bloc, ” Atishi said, adding this proves the ED has become a tool for the BJP.

Delhi CM Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the AAP, was arrested by the ED on March 21 from his residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal was initially sent to ED’s custody till March 28, and on Thursday his custodial remand was extended till April 1 by a Delhi Court.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM moved the high court challenging his arrest and remand, but was not given any relief by the court for now, and the matter will be heard on April 3, as the court had given time till April 2 for the ED to file a response to Kejriwal’s petition and the main plea.