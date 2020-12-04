A hanging rope bridge for animals and reptiles has turned into a major attraction for tourists passing through the Kaladhungi-Nainital highway in Uttarakhand these days. The Uttarakhand forest department has created an ‘Eco Bridge’ for small animals and reptiles to cross a busy highway and avoid them getting hit by moving vehicles.

The construction work of the 90 feet long and 5 feet wide got completed last month on 28 November and camera traps were installed two days later. Even after six days, the bridge is waiting for its first user.

In a move to provide free movement to the animals like monkeys and reptiles, the Ramnagar Forest Division of the Uttarakhand Forest Department has created the bridge by using bamboo, jute rope and grass on the highway. Chander Shekhar Joshi, divisional forest officer of Ramnagar division, says, “The Eco Bridge was created with a budget of Rs two lakh and it also aims at public awareness about smaller animals and reptiles. The forest department staff are presently working to create micro climate on the bridge.”

Though animals and reptiles are presently not moving on the bridge, the tourists are keen. This keeps the forest staff on their toes. The tourists stop near the location and take their selfie with the unique bridge. Many even term it flyover for wild animals. Some even want to walk on the bridge.

Range officer Anil Gwasikoti says, “We are using wood, grass, creepers to create a natural environment on the bridge.”The forest department is using the bridge as a tool to study animal/reptile behavior and also their likes/dislikes to make it usable.