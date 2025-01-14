EC organises musical event to promote voter awareness

The Election Commission (EC) organised a musical event, ‘Voter Beats 2025’, here on Tuesday to promote awareness in the electorate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

The event was organised by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi at Sunder Nursery. CEO R Alice Vaz graced the occasion.

Advertisement

In her address, Vaz said such programmes are designed to motivate all voters to actively participate in elections and exercise their right to vote.

Advertisement

Stating that young voters play a vital role in shaping the future of our democracy, the CEO said, “Your vote is your voice. I urge young voters to come forward and participate in the electoral process. By casting their votes, young citizens can directly influence policy decisions and contribute to a stronger democratic system.”

The musical event was aimed to celebrate democracy and inspire citizens, especially first-time and young voters, to actively participate in the democratic process.

Several other activities are being planned as a part of SystematicVoters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) for public awareness and voter participation. A qawwali programme will be organised in Central Park in Connaught place on January 18.

The assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.