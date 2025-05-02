Early morning downpour brings Delhi much-needed respite from heat

The residents of Delhi got a respite from the scorching summer heat on Friday with the maximum temperature falling by 9.5 degrees Celsius as at 29.1 degrees Celsius following a heavy early morning downpour.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has recorded an overall rainfall of 77 mm. While the highest rainfall was recorded at 78 mm at the Lodhi Road station, the minimum was at 17.5 mm at the IGNOU station.

Advertisement

This was the second highest rainfall in the month of May at 119.3 mm on May 20 due to the remnant of “Tauktae” Cyclone which crossed Gujarat coast.

Advertisement

The IMD attributed the rain and thunderstorm in Delhi to two upper air cyclonic circulations – one over southwest Rajasthan and another over northeast Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh. These systems, accompanied by strong winds of up to 50 kmph from the southeast direction, led to the unsettled weather in the region, bringing much-needed relief from the heat.

Moreover, the city recorded a strong wind with Safdarjung recording a maximum of 80 kmph while Palam recorded 74 kmph.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by rain.