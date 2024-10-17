Duo arrested for stealing Delhi Metro cables

Two culprits, who are part of a syndicate stealing cables of the Delhi Metro, were nabbed from the Madanpur Khadar area near Seelampur Metro Station in North East Delhi.

The Metro Police received multiple complaints of cable theft at various stations of the Red Line resulting in the delay in the Metro services.

Based on these complaints, a special team was formed to nab the thieves. On Wednesday, the team saw some miscreants roaming in the Madanpur Khadar area near the Seelampur Metro Station of the Red Line. The team reached the spot and started interrogating them.

During interrogation, both the culprits disclosed that they work for two gangs, who are involved in cable theft. The vehicles for transporting the stolen cables were provided by the gang and they used to dispose of the stolen Cables on their own.

The duo also disclosed that they used to climb on the metro track with ropes and used to cut the cables. Later the amount collected after selling the stolen cables was distributed among them and the gang leaders.

The Metro unit of Delhi police stated that they are trying to nab other such thieves.