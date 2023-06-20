DU student murder case: Court grants five days remand of accused Rahul, Harun to Delhi police

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted five days of police custody of two accused, Rahul and Mohd Harun, arrested in Delhi University (DU) student stabbing case to Delhi police.

Delhi police sought remand to recover the weapon used in the crime and to arrest other accused persons. DU student Nikhil Chauhan was stabbed to death in the South Campus area on Sunday.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika granted five days of police remand after hearing the submissions of the investigation officer (IO) of the case.

“In view of the submissions of the IO and for the purpose of fair and proper investigation, five days PC remand is allowed. Both accused persons are sent to five days of police custody in the custody of the SHO/IO/Insp. Naresh and be produced before the concerned court/Duty MM on June 25, 2023,” the court ordered.

Police produced both accused before the court with muffled faces and sought remand for further investigation.

IO moved an application seeking five days remand of accused Rahul and Harun.

APP Aniket Kumar represented the state and advocate Sanjay Kumar (Legal Aid Counsel) represented the accused persons.

IO sought five days of Police custody remand of both accused persons to apprehend co-accused persons, to recover the weapon of offence and to conduct further investigation in the present matter.

While granting the remand, the court also perused the disclosure Statement of the accused wherein they have submitted that they can aid in further investigation.

“Offence alleged is serious in nature as it has been stated that the accused persons were involved in the murder of the victim/deceased and some of the co-accused are yet to be apprehended,” the court observed.

The court has directed the IO to get the accused persons medically examined, as per the rules.

According to police, two persons, identified as Rahul – a 1st year BA student – and Haroon – a school dropout and friend of Rahul – have been apprehended in connection to the incident.

Officials said that the victim student was allegedly stabbed to death at Delhi University’s South Campus on Sunday afternoon.

The police in its preliminary investigation found that a fight broke out between the two over a dispute pertaining to a girl, during which the victim was stabbed to death.

“About a week ago, one of the students in college misbehaved with his girlfriend. On Sunday, at 12:30 pm, the main accused from the same college along with 3 others met Nikhil outside the college gate and stabbed him,” he said.