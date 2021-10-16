DU releases its third cut off list today

The Delhi University (DU) released its third cut off list on Saturday for its undergraduate admissions. Based on the first and second cut-offs, DU has so far admitted over 48,000 students after receiving over 1.8 lakh applications. The total number of seats in all DU colleges that are open for admissions is 70,000.

Most seats in top courses like Economics (H), BCom (H), English (H) were filled up after the first cut-off list was released on September 30. Delhi University colleges like Jesus and Mary College and College Of Vocational Studies have released the third cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 16.

Admission to most courses for open category students have been closed in both the colleges. The consolidated cut-off lists for Arts and Commerce, Science and BA programmes will be released at du.ac.in. Admission against the third cut-off list will be conducted from October 18 to October 21. The 2nd cut-off list witnessed a marginal decline between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses and in the third list, cut-offs may drop even further.

