DU launches course on Sikh martyrdom; Sirsa urges nationwide academic integration

Delhi Cabinet Minister and senior Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday welcomed Delhi University’s decision to introduce a new undergraduate course titled “Sikh Martyrdom in Indian History (c.1500–1765),” calling it a long-overdue recognition of the Sikh community’s unwavering commitment to justice, freedom, and human dignity.

The initiative by DU’s Academic Council comes as the nation prepares to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, who sacrificed his life to uphold the right to religious freedom.

The course will introduce students to Sikh history, identity, and sacrifice, with an emphasis on community resistance, social leadership, and spiritual courage. It will also feature field visits, archival research, and documentary screenings to offer a holistic and immersive learning experience.

“This is more than just a course—it is a civilisational tribute to our Gurus, especially Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, whose message of standing for truth and protecting the rights of others continues to guide us today,” Sirsa said.

Quoting Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, he added, “Bāl bhayā bandhan nahīṅ, Guru Tegh Bahadur bole. Bhay kāhū kō det nahīṅ, nahīṅ bhay mānat ān” —timeless words that reflect Guru Sahib’s unmatched vision of spiritual freedom, courage, and dignity. “In today’s world, his legacy reminds us to speak the truth without fear and serve society without bias,” Sirsa further stated.

He also called upon other universities across India, especially in Punjab, to adopt similar academic models to preserve and promote Sikh values of justice, service, and sacrifice. “This course will inspire a new generation to live by the fearless and inclusive ideals of our Gurus,” the Cabinet Minister said.

Earlier, Sirsa chaired a meeting with senior members of the Sikh community and representatives of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to seek ideas and suggestions for the upcoming martyrdom day commemoration. During the meeting, several key issues were raised, including the demand for a dedicated university-level course to institutionalise the teachings and sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus.