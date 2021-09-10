In ‘dry’ Gujarat, Vadodara man openly offers liquor

A ‘bootlegger’ from Gujarat’s Vadodara, in a video that has gone viral, can be heard saying that he could provide liquor to anyone in the state where prohibition has long been in place, thus mocking the state government.

The person also claimed the Vadodara police are in cahoots with him in his illegal trade.

“Jay Bharat, Jai Hind, Salaam-Alaikum… My Hindu brothers, my Muslim brothers…My Pranam to all. If you want liquor in Gujarat, fear not and without worry call 9898064274, which is my number. I’ll provide you whichever brand you wish and even home delivery is available,” the man, who calls himself Hussein, says in the video, which went viral on social media on Thursday.

Since its formation, Gujarat has been a dry state where the sale of liquor is prohibited.

The self-styled bootlegger claimed that some policemen were partners with him in his liquor business.

“Manojbhai Kahar, Chandubhai, and I have started this business in partnership. We have a 50 percent partner among police personnel. I have been given assurance to carry on my business. Only that I have to keep a very low profile,” says Hussein in the video which he made while holding a beer can, sitting inside a railway compartment in the Vadodara railway yard.

Hussein also named some policemen in his video. “Pankajbhai, PI Sir, Vanrajbhai, Tarunbhai, Manojbhai are all with me,” Hussein says in the video.

“I had voluntarily let the police raid my place. They first seized my 28 crates, thereafter 2 crates, thereafter 7 quarters, and one hour ago, my 12 quarters and 12 beers were confiscated. Now I am tired of helping the police and so I am coming out in the open about my business,” says Hussein.

Some feel that Hussein may get frustrated with the confiscation of his liquor stock and is trying to expose his “nexus” with the Vadodara police.