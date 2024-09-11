Drunken buddies stab man to death; Hawker dies in hit and run incident

A man was found allegedly stabbed to death while in another incident, a street hawker died after he was hit by a cluster bus, Police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, the man was found dead under Masoodpur Flyover with his clothes having blood stains. There were visible stab and cut marks on his chest and abdomen areas, the police said.

During the initial inquiry, it was discovered that the deceased used to work as a labourer. The police team with the help of CCTV footage noticed three boys running from the spot.

Advertisement

The boys, identified as Aman, Aamir and Jeevan, were called for questioning by the cops. During the probe, they revealed that they had gathered at the spot to drink alcohol. The accused also joined them.

Under the influence of the alcohol, one of the boys puked near the deceased’s bedding. The deceased protested, which agitated the trio and they hit the deceased with a liquor bottle on his chest and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

The three accused were arrested and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile in another incident, a street hawker died after he was hit by a cluster bus in the Dichaon Village of Dwarka area.

The police stated that the deceased Vijay Kumar along with his cousin Dharmender was returning after selling snacks in the weekly market. When they reached near Shiv Murti in Dichaon village, a bus coming from the Nangloi side hit Vijay, who died on the spot while his cousin escaped unhurt.

The police have registered a case in the incident and efforts are on to nab the driver for further investigation.