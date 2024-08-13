Drunk Son stabs Father following quarrel in Delhi

A stabbing incident was reported on Monday night at around 11 PM in Vishnu Garden Extension, under the jurisdiction of Khyala Police Station, said police on Tuesday.

The altercation, which turned violent, occurred between 54-year-old Raj Kumar Rattan and his son, 29-year-old Sachin Rattan.

According to initial police reports, a heated argument between the father and son escalated, leading to Sachin allegedly attacking his father with a kitchen knife. Raj Kumar, who suffers from kidney disease and is undergoing regular dialysis, sustained injuries during the incident.

Following the attack, Raj Kumar was immediately rushed to GGS Hospital, where he received first aid. Due to his medical condition, he was later transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for a CT scan. Medical authorities have confirmed that Raj Kumar’s condition is stable, and he is currently undergoing further tests, stated Police.

Locals revealed that Sachin, who is reportedly addicted to alcohol, has been unemployed, which had been a source of tension between the father and son. This ongoing strain is believed to have contributed to the violent outburst.

The cops stated that a case has been filed under relevant sections and a further probe into the matter is going on.