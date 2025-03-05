Drug peddler held with firearm in NE Delhi

A drug peddler was held with a firearm in the Shahdara area of North East Delhi with a seizure of narcotics valued over one crore, the police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tipoff, the police laid a trap near a hotel in the Anand Vihar area and stopped the drug peddler as he arrived in a car. During the search of his vehicle, a consignment of narco substance was recovered following which he was apprehended, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

Gautam mentioned that approximately 461 gram of commercial heroine worth Ra 1.10 crore and a 9 MM Pistol along-with 5 live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

Subsequently, an FIR under sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act was registered at the Anand Vihar police station, the cop said.

The offender, identified as Mohammad Asif Chaudhary, disclosed that he had brought the drugs from another person in North East Delhi.

Following his revelation, an investigation was launched to identify and apprehend other members of the supply chain and to uncover further details about the source of illegal drugs, Gautam added.