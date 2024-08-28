Dreaded gangster associated with Delhi-NCR-based gangs nabbed

A gangster wanted in more than a dozen criminal cases including that of theft, murder, and attempt to murder, was arrested from the Bundi district in Rajasthan, the police said on Wednesday.

A semi-automatic pistol and three bullets were recovered from the accused.

The accused, identified as Sandeep, was associated with the Kala Jathedi, Tinu Bhiwani, and Raju Basodi gangs and was declared a proclaimed offender in six cases, and a nonbailable warrant was issued against him in one of the cases registered with the special cell team in Delhi.

Sandeep was wanted in a case under the Arms Act by the Special Cell. The case was registered after Neeraj, a member of the Kala Jathedi gang, was arrested earlier. He disclosed that the weapons recovered from him were provided by Sandeep.

Based on the specific inputs about his hideouts, a raid was conducted by the team in the Lakheri village of the Bundi district in Rajasthan. When he came to meet his associate at the mentioned location and was apprehended, he was arrested.

The cops added that the arrested gangster is an active member of the three gangs and is previously involved in 18 criminal cases including four murders, six attempts to murder, and several extortions, robbery, kidnapping for ransom, hurt, assault, threatening, riot, theft and arms act cases in Delhi and Haryana.

After the absconding criminal failed to appear in various courts for many pending trial cases, he was declared proclaimed offender.

The police elaborated that he went to jail in 2011 for the first time in an attempt to murder case. After coming out of jail, he started committing crimes at the behest of the Kala Jathedi gang.

He, along with his associates, brutally murdered an ex-serviceman in Baraun village by firing 12 bullets and fled the spot.