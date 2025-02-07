DRDO unveils research verticals to strengthen future technology

The Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM) at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) headquarters unveiled its redefined and augmented Research Verticals and Thrust Areas, here on Friday.

This strategic realignment aims to streamline and enhance the focus of Directed Research across the DRDO Industry Academia – Centres of Excellence (DIA-CoEs).

As part of the restructuring, the existing 65 Research Verticals, spread across 15 DIA-CoEs, have been redefined and augmented into 82 new Research Verticals. This expansion marks a significant step towards addressing the future technology requirements of DRDO laboratories and fostering cutting-edge deep technology research areas.

The realigned research areas will cover an array of advanced topics, including Compound Semiconductor Technologies at IIT Bombay, Laser Beam Combining-based Communication, Power Transmission & Manufacturing at IIT Hyderabad, Software Defined Radios at IIT Kanpur, Emerging RF Technologies at IIT Roorkee, and Cryptography and Information Security at IIT Kharagpur. These additions reflect DRDO’s ongoing commitment to enhancing India’s defence capabilities by focusing on next-generation technologies.

The revamped research areas are expected to stimulate stronger interdisciplinary and multi-institutional collaborations between industry and academia, minimizing duplicative efforts and optimizing resource utilization.

By refining the focus of DIA-CoEs, this initiative will ensure more targeted research outcomes that address the evolving technological challenges facing DRDO and contribute significantly to shaping the future of defence technology.