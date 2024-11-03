Dragged by car in South West Delhi, two Traffic Police personnel badly injured

Two Delhi Traffic Police personnel were hit and dragged by a car for about 20 metres in what seems to be a hit-and-run case while on duty in South West Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening at the Ber Sarai traffic light near Vedant Deshika Marg.

“A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Kishangarh police station based on which a team was rushed to the spot,” said a police official.

The two injured personnel, a Sub Inspector (SI) and a head constable, were taken to Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR Van, and a medical examination of both was done, he added.

According to the statement of the SI, he along with a head constable was doing mobile prosecution Challan on Vedant Deshika Marg, and around 07.45 pm a car jumped the red light and came towards them.

The head constable signaled the car to stop. Initially, the driver stopped the vehicle, but when he was asked to come out of the vehicle, he tried to run away from the spot dragging them for about 20 meter on the car, and later hit them before running away from the spot.

Based on the statement of the sub-inspector, a case, under attempt to murder, and obstruction in the discharging of official duty, has been registered at the Kishangarh Police Station. Soon after, the search for the car owner, Jai Bhagwan, a resident of Vasant Kunj was launched.