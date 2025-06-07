UP sets example with uninterrupted power supply amid scorching summer

As temperatures soared across Uttar Pradesh during April and May 2025, the state government ensured uninterrupted, and in many regions, enhanced power supply, showcasing its commitment to citizen-centric governance.

This proactive approach during one of the harshest summers in recent memory has further cemented Uttar Pradesh’s growing reputation for efficient, service-driven administration.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several districts in eastern UP recorded temperatures between 40°C and 45°C in April – 3 to 5 degrees above normal. In May, the mercury crossed 45°C in multiple locations, with Banda registering the highest temperature in the country at 46.2°C on May 16.

Heat wave conditions persisted across key cities including Prayagraj, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Varanasi. Despite the extreme weather, power supply remained consistent throughout the state.

Officials stated on Saturday that data from April and May 2025, compiled from the four major DISCOMs—Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Dakshinanchal, and Paschimanchal along with Kanpur’s KESCO, confirm that electricity supply exceeded scheduled hours in all regions.

On average rural areas received 18.18 hours of electricity daily (against a scheduled 18 hours), Tehsil headquarters received 21.32 hours (against 21.30), and District headquarters recorded an average of 23.45 hours, nearing the 24-hour target.

Region-wise, Purvanchal got 18.20 hrs (rural), 21.31 hrs (Tehsils), 23.49 hrs (districts) power supply, Madhyanchal 18.13 hrs, 21.38 hrs, 23.51 hrs, Dakshinanchal 18.50 hrs, 21.28 hrs, 23.52 hrs, Paschimanchal 17.51 hrs, 21.32 hrs, 23.26 hrs, and Kanpur (KESCO) 23.26 hours.

Despite the intense heat, the government maintained robust supply chains and rapid-response systems. Under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, the energy department and DISCOMs conducted continuous monitoring and field inspections, ensuring smooth electricity distribution. This not only supported domestic comfort but also enabled uninterrupted agricultural activity in rural areas.

While many other states faced frequent outages and grid failures during the heat-wave, Uttar Pradesh stood out for its effective power management. Through strategic planning and strong political will, the Yogi Adityanath government turned a potential crisis into a testament of good governance.