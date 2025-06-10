Delhi reels under heatwave with temperature crossing 45 °C mark

Delhi reels under heat-wave conditions for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said three stations, Lodi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar, reported heatwave conditions with Ayanagr logging the highest maximum temperature at 45.5 degrees Celsius.

The city’s primary weather station, Safdarjung, touched 43.8 degrees Celsius, 3.9 points above normal, while other stations recorded similar temperatures like Ridge 45, Palam 44.6, and Lodi Road 43.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Wednesday and a yellow alert for Thursday as the heat-wave conditions are expected to continue. “Heat-wave conditions are likely to prevail over Northwest India during the next 3-4 days,” the IMD said in a statement.

According to IMD guidelines, a heatwave in the plains is declared when the maximum temperature reaches or exceeds 45°C. Alternatively, if the maximum is at least 40°C and 4.5°C above the normal, it is also classified as a heatwave. These conditions must be sustained for two consecutive days across at least two stations within a meteorological subdivision.

A respite is likely on Friday as the weather office has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph).

The intense hot weather has left the city’s markets deserted during the day, as residents retreat indoors to escape the blistering heat.

Stating on the other North Western states, the IMD added that hatewave was reported at a few places with severe heat at isolated places of West Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The highest temperature was recorded at Ganganagar at 47.4 degrees Celsius while Kota also recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, in Haryana, compared to Monday there was a rise of 0.4 degrees Celsius in average maximum temperature with the highest maximum temperature in the state stood at 46.2 degrees Celsius at Sirsa.