Double whammy for Delhi, toxic particles in the air and hazardous water in Yamuna: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, on Friday, blamed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s team in Delhi for the severe pollution in the city with toxic particles in the air and hazardous water in Yamuna.

Sachdeva pointed out that Delhi’s residents still remember the promises made by Kejriwal during the campaign for the 2020 elections where he repeatedly spoke of taking a dip in Yamuna water with his cabinet before the 2025 elections.

The Delhi BJP chief further said simply touching the Yamuna water during its passage in Delhi is now dangerous, as it can cause skin diseases.

Advertisement

Sachdeva hit out at Kejriwal, alleging that the AAP chief, who is entangled in corruption, has abandoned his promise of taking a dip in the Yamuna.

He said both the Kejriwal and Atishi governments have shown no interest in setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Delhi as a result of which there is a shortage of STPs, and according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s August 2024 report, 22 of the 37 STPs operated by the Delhi Jal Board failed to meet sanitation standards.

The BJP leader added that when the Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla from Haryana, its waters are pure and even drinkable. However, by the time the river leaves the city at Kalindi Kunj flowing towards Uttar Pradesh, it becomes entirely toxic.

Sachdeva said during Yamuna’s entire journey in Delhi, from Palla to Okhla, more than 170 million gallons per day (MGD) of untreated sewage are discharged into the river.

He further claimed that out of a total of 18 drains in Delhi, including major ones like the Najafgarh and Shahdara drains, 12 pour untreated sewage directly into the Yamuna, transforming it from a life-giving river into a deadly one.

He pointed out that every year, with the change in weather, foaming occurs in the Yamuna due to the untreated sewage containing large amounts of phosphates and surfactants.

Sachdeva criticised the AAP government and CM Atishi for not taking any action to address this burning issue.