Double murder in Gariahat house, sleuths suspect insiders

A man and his driver were found murdered at a Gariahat house on Sunday night, apparently due to animus over property, police said.

Subir Chaki, 61, a resident of New Town went to his ancestral home in Gariahat’s Kankulia Road with his driver Rabin Mondal, 65, on Sunday evening, police said.

Chaki was trying to sell his ancestral property and therefore, one of the prospective buyers came to see the house.

When Chaki failed to return home till late night, anxious family members called him repeatedly but his phone was switched off, a senior Kolkata Police officer of the homicide squad said, adding that the driver’s phone was switched off too.

Panicked family members then informed Gariahat Police station and officers reached immediately and found the bodies of Chaki and Mondal lying in a pool of blood.

Both the bodies had sustained several wound marks on the neck, throat and ankle area.

Police found Chaki’s body on the ground floor; Mondal’s was on the first floor.

“The front door was open and the bodies were lying in a pool of blood. The bodies have been sent for autopsy,” the officer said.

“Apparently it seems there were more than one murderer and they were known to Chaki. Initial investigation shows that the murder is closely related to the property and we are trying to find out whether there was any dispute regarding the property.

“We are also probing some previous enmity that can be the reason behind the murder. We are waiting for the autopsy report to find the exact cause of the murder,” the officer added.

Homicide Squad of the Detective Department has taken over the investigation.