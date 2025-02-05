Double-engine government will be formed in Delhi: BJP’s Virendraa Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva cast his vote at a Mayur Vihar Phase 1 polling station under the Patparganj Assembly constituency. He exuded confidence in the BJP’s win in the election, saying that a double-engine government would be formed in Delhi.

“Double engine government will be formed in Delhi. The people of Delhi are going to vote for a developed Delhi. Accepting his defeat in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is doing hooliganism,” Sachdeva told reporters.

“Yesterday, CM Atishi’s associate was caught with Rs 5 lakhs, and the driver who was caught with him is working in the Education Department of the Delhi Government,” he added.

He appealed to the people to exercise their franchise.

“Today the people of Delhi are voting for a developed national capital and I appeal to the public to come out and cast their votes for a party that does not fight with the Centre and works in coordination with the Central Govt.”

Advertisement

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security.

Advertisement

Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm, officials said.

Delhi has 1,56,14,000 registered voters, including 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The electorate also includes 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18-19, 1,09,368 elderly voters aged 85 and above, and 79,885 persons with disabilities.

Around 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers have been deployed for the elections. Security measures include 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, ensuring peaceful polling.

To promote inclusivity, 70 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women staff, and another 70 will be run entirely by persons with disabilities. Additionally, 70 polling stations have been set up to encourage youth participation.

Voters can use an AI-based Queue Management System app “Delhi Election – 2025 QMS”, available on the Google Play Store, to monitor real-time crowd levels at polling stations. Medical teams will be on-site for emergencies, and a creche facility will be available for parents with young children.

Additionally, colour-coded polling stations and a helpline number (1950) will assist voters in locating their designated booth and addressing election-related queries.

The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power.

The BJP’s campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted Kejriwal over alleged issues with the Yamuna water and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies, accusing AAP of “damaging” the infrastructure of Delhi.

On the eve of voting, Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz urged all eligible voters to participate, emphasising that voting is both a right and also a fundamental civic duty.