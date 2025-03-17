Domestic help nabbed in 24 hours for Rs 1 crore heist in Shahdara

Police nabbed a domestic help within 24 hours after registration of the complaint for his involvement in stealing articles of around Rs one crore from Shahdara in East Delhi.

The robbery came to light following a complaint from Sanjay Gupta who alleged that their help, Nagarjun, fled after stealing Rs six lakh cash, five diamond set necklaces, a gold set, four gold chains, 11 gold rings, four pairs of gold bangles from the house, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

He added that the burglary took place when the family had gone to Gurugram to celebrate Holi. After returning, they found the locks of the house were broken and the servant, whom they hired through a placement agency a few days ago, was missing.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that no police verification of the help was conducted by the landlord and he had purchased a SIM using a fake Aadhar card, the cop mentioned.

Giving details of his arrest, DCP Gautam stated that four SIM cards used by the suspect were activated, and he was held in the Lado Sarai area of South Delhi.

The cops found that the suspect, Nagarjun took up a fake name in place of his original name Suresh, and colluded with another person named Rohit, who was previously involved in the same type of cases to earn easy money.