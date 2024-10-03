Doctor shot dead in suspected targeted killing at South-East Delhi hospital

In a shocking case, a doctor was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at Nima Hospital in the Kalindi Kunj area of South-East Delhi late on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.

The CCTV footage of the incident is being scanned to identify the two suspects, who are believed to be teenagers.

According to hospital staff, the two boys aged around 16 to 17 years came to the hospital at around 1 am with an injured leg. One of them requested a dressing for his wound, which was treated at the same hospital the night before.

After compounder MD Kamil dressed the wound, the duo went straight to the cabin of Javed Akhtar, a Unani doctor on duty. A short while later, the night staff, including nurse Ghazala Parveen and MD Kamil, heard the sound of a gunshot. Ghazala rushed to Akhtar’s cabin and found him lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound on the left side of his head.

Initial investigation by the police suggested that the boys had come to the hospital earlier to survey the area indicating a premeditated targeted attack. The shooting appears to be unprovoked.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Rajesh Deo suspected it to be a targeted killing, with no apparent motive. “It was an unprovoked attack. The suspects had come to the hospital the night before, possibly to carry out the recce of the premises. We have identified the accused and are working on their arrest,” DCP Deo said.