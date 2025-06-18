DMRC takes stern action against defacement as per CM’s instructions; 53 FIRs filed

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), under the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has launched a special drive against those who have defaced metro walls and structures with posters, banners, and graffiti.

In compliance with the CM’s instructions regarding legal action under the Anti-Defacement Act against those who deface public property by way of banners and posters, Delhi Metro has filed 53 FIRs on individuals and organizations along with their registered mobile numbers.

As per officials, so far, 327 sites across the metro network have been cleared of illegally placed posters and banners.

This campaign which began on CM’s directives has gained momentum and marks a significant step toward giving the capital a cleaner and more dignified look.

According to the information provided by Delhi Metro, the removal of unauthorized posters and graffiti is being carried out swiftly.

Contractors involved in this process have been strictly asked to clean affected areas immediately and restore the walls to their original condition.

In addition, legal action is being initiated under the Anti-Defacement Act 2007 against those responsible. In this regard, DMRC has constituted a special monitoring team that is keeping a close watch on metro stations and related structures.

Notably, Delhi Metro has also ensured that after cleaning, metro walls will be coated with special anti-carbonation paint to reduce the risk of future damage. Furthermore, plans are underway to decorate select metro station walls with artistic designs to enhance visual appeal.

The CM has appreciated the initiative, stating, “Delhi Metro is the pride of our capital. It is everyone’s responsibility to keep it clean and beautiful. This move by Delhi Metro will not only preserve its aesthetic value but also raise awareness among citizens that defacing public property is unacceptable,” she added.

Gupta also emphasized that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against unauthorized posters, banners, garbage, and debris on public property.

She said, “Every department and officer will now be held accountable, and with proper coordination, the campaign to keep Delhi clean and beautiful will move forward with full force.”

She further added that departments like PWD, MCD, NDMC and others can no longer shift responsibility, as joint accountability has now been clearly established at every level.

Gupta has also appealed to the citizens of Delhi to refrain from damaging metro property and actively support the campaign.

“Delhi belongs to all of us, and keeping it clean and beautiful is our shared responsibility. And such strict activities would continue,” she added.