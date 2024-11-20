DMRC signs MoU with ASI for sale of monument tickets

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the sale of ASI monument tickets through metro’s ‘Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi’ mobile application.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, and Anand Madhukar, Additional Director General (Admin), ASI, said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

The official said in collaboration with the ASI, the DMRC would jointly develop and implement an integrated QR-based ticketing system that allows seamless access to Delhi Metro services and entry to selected centrally protected monuments managed by ASI.

“DMRC and ASI will also work together to promote Delhi’s rich cultural heritage through coordinated efforts, including public campaigns, joint events, and digital platforms. This initiative aims to offer tourists, national and international, a hassle-free, world-class travel and tourism experience across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR),” Dayal said.

He said this collaboration would facilitate easy and convenient access for tourists and the general public through a unified ticketing solution covering metro travel and monument entry.

Besides, the official said DMRC would integrate ASI’s ticketing system into its app and provide space for the installation of ASI signages and standees featuring historical information about various monuments at designated metro stations to increase awareness among tourists.