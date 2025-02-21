DMRC signs MoU to improve internet connectivity across metro routes

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private company to improve internet connectivity across Delhi-NCR metro network.

“As part of this initiative, Beckhaul Digital Technologies Pvt Ltd will lay 700 km of fiber optic cables along all metro lines, including the Airport Line. The rollout will happen in phases, with Pink and Magenta Lines being the first to go live, and the rest expected to be ready in the next six months,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.

Advertisement

The official said the fiber network will act as a backbone for high-speed internet, supporting telecom companies, internet service providers, data centers, and smart city projects. It will also help in the smooth rollout of 5G services across Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement

Dayal said this initiative supports the Government of India’s vision for a digitally connected nation as it will help telecom companies deliver faster, more reliable internet while allowing DMRC to make better use of its existing infrastructure.

With increasing demand for high-speed internet and 5G expansion, this project will play a key role in making Delhi better connected and future-ready, he added.