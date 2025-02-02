“Dilwalon Ki Dilli Ko BJP Sarkar Chahiye” – BJP’s new campaign for Delhi polls

With the Delhi assembly elections round the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its fourth campaign song to woo the voters. Titled “Dilwalon Ki Dilli Ko BJP Sarkar Chahiye”, the song sung by former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ was launched by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari here on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering, Sachdeva emphasised that BJP’s election campaign in Delhi has gained substantial momentum through the power of music, especially with the songs sung by Tiwari. As the campaign enters its final phase, he pointed out that the song reflects the dissatisfaction of Delhi’s residents with the current government, which he accused of thriving on lies, confusion, and negative politics. “The people of Delhi have had enough, and now the entire city is united in saying — we want a BJP government,” he stated.

Tiwari also spoke on the occasion, sharing the positive response the song has received since its release. According to the MP, people from across the country have been reaching out, expressing their appreciation for the song, with many saying that hearing it has alleviated some of their frustrations. “This song will become the voice of Delhi, and it also highlights why it is essential to remove Arvind Kejriwal from power,” he said.

Tiwari also took the opportunity to highlight the BJP’s election manifesto for Delhi, which has garnered significant attention and surprise among Delhiites. He noted, however, that people in neighboring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are not surprised, as they have seen similar promises successfully fulfilled in their states. “No real progress is being made in Delhi. This song will be a wake-up call for the people, urging them to vote for BJP on February 5,” Tiwari added.

With the election being conducted on February 5, the BJP’s new campaign song aims to rally voters around the promise of a government that prioritizes the city’s future, calling for an end to the current administration’s rule and advocating for change.