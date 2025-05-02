Digital makeover of Delhi hospitals: Health minister reviews HMIS deployment

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the deployment of an integrated Health Management Information System (HMIS) across all Delhi government hospitals to strengthen the capital’s healthcare ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “We are working towards a single digital health platform where real-time data from all hospitals – from Primary Health Centres to Super Speciality Hospitals – can be viewed through one unified dashboard.”

The proposed HMIS will offer a one-stop solution for all the health records of a patient registered in all Delhi hospitals. The digital record will contain sections comprising information on patient registration, appointments, billing, laboratory and radiology diagnostics, operation theatre and ward management and more.

The Minister highlighted that these systems would allow administrators to monitor bed availability, medicine stocks, diagnostics, and medical trends across Delhi in real-time. “Our vision is to eliminate inefficiencies, empower doctors, and provide patients with seamless access to care,” he added.

A host of digital innovations will be supported by the system to enhance the patient experience and streamline healthcare delivery. The system will provide patients access to digital prescription and discharge summaries via mobile applications, and WhatsApp, along with lab reports and real-time alerts through SMS and app notifications.

Additional features, such as voice-to-text transcription for faster and more accurate prescription writing, and advanced analytics for tracking doctor performance, medicine usage, and diagnostic trends are also part of the HMIS roll out.

Senior officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) gave presentations in the meeting chaired by the Minister.

The government also proposed a centralized healthcare control room as the nerve centre for monitoring healthcare delivery, ensuring preparedness, and generating actionable insights for effective health governance.