Devendra Yadav seeks people’s support to oust AAP in assembly polls

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday appealed to the people to associate with the grand old party to bring change in the national capital by ousting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections.

He made the appeal during the Delhi Nyay Yatra as it passed through four Assembly segments on Day 3.

The Yatra on Sunday covered four Assembly segments of Sadar Bazar, Tri Nagar, Moti Nagar, and Wazirpur. It began at InderLok Police Station, with Congress workers, volunteers, and the public assembling at Milan Cinema in Moti Nagar, and concluded at Wazirpur Village Chaupal.

Yadav said that he was delighted to see the smiling faces of thousands of common people everywhere when the Delhi Nyay Yatra passed through four Assembly segments as people now feel reassured that Congress would return to power, and all the misery heaped on them over the past 10 years of “misrule” by the AAP government will come to an end in another three months.

He said that the theme song of the Yatra had made a great impact on the people as it fully exposed the corruption and illegal actions of the ruling dispensation. He said that it was disturbing to hear the woes of unemployed youth, daily wage earners, petty shopkeepers, auto-rickshaw drivers, and every underprivileged section of people he had interacted with, as life for a majority of people had become an existential crisis under the present regime.

Yadav, who offered his prayers at the Inderlok Gurdwara, said that the month-long Yatra, which will conclude on December 4, will pass through all 70 assembly constituencies in the capital.

He said that the Yatra will enlighten the public about the “unfulfilled” promises and “corruption” of the AAP government and the BJP, claiming that both parties have conspired to ruin the green and clean world-class city left behind by the Congress government after 15 years of development-driven welfare governance.

“People want change now. They feel that their future would be safe and secure only under a Congress government, and not in the hands of the corrupt AAP government and the BJP, who wasted their time in shadow-boxing without addressing the many problems dogging the people, like unemployment, price rise, and the devastated condition of the public infrastructure,” Yadav said.