Devender Yadav holds meet to discuss political situation in Delhi

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Thursday convened a meeting of senior party leaders to discuss the current political situation in the national capital.

Speaking at the meeting, Yadav said, “Congress workers’ performance was very commendable in the Lok Sabha elections as compared to the last elections. Congress’ vote percentage had gone up and the party candidates had received overwhelming support from the people in many areas to prove that the party was still a force to reckon with.”

“Delhi Congress accepted the people’s verdict in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi with humility. The party will spare no effort in strengthening the cadres at the grass-root level and reach out to the people in every polling booth to understand their problems and solve them,” he added.

Advertisement

Yadav hoped that the Congress workers would maintain the momentum of their hard work and the party will spare no effort to motivate and activate them.

Expressing concern at the “worsening” water situation in the city, he said the poor people were the worst affected. The Central and Delhi governments should work in total coordination to address this problem, as in many areas of Delhi, people were forced to depend on the “tanker mafia” to purchase water.