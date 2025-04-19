Devender Yadav constitutes committees to strengthen Cong in Delhi

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday constituted various committees including Lok Sabha observers and District observers under the party’s ‘Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan’ to strengthen the party at all levels in the national capital.

Yadav said the Lok Sabha observers after interacting with block level workers and taking feedback from them, will submit their report within one month on how to strengthen and broaden the working of the Block and District Congress Committees upto the booth level.

He said the District observers will continue to do its work as before, like how to organise meetings of the organisation, to implement the political activities at all levels and provide assistance in organizing the meetings.

Yadav said he has been making a concerted effort to strengthen the party after he took charge as the DPCC president, starting with Delhi Nyay Yatra, which was reflected in the party’s vote share increase during the Delhi Assembly elections.

He said he has also appointed observers for the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards which will go into bye elections.