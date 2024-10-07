Destroying AAP has become BJP’s larger strategy: Sisodia

Former Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as a part of the larger strategy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to weaken AAP.

The AAP leader condemned the misuse of central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for political vendetta by the Central government.

“This raid is not about investigating corruption but is simply happening because Sanjeev Arora is an AAP MP and a member of Arvind Kejriwal’s team. Unable to defeat us in elections, they are now trying to trap our leaders using the ED and CBI,” he stated.

The AAP leader claimed that the courts have said many times that these agencies are acting illegally.

“Despite this, they are not stopping because they are arrogant. They believe they are above the courts, even above God,” he added.

Moreover, Sisodia also posted on the social media platform X, stating, “Today, PM Modi has once again unleashed his ‘tota-myna’ agencies as the ED raided AAP MP Sanjeev Arora’s home. Over the past two years, they have raided Arvind Kejriwal’s home, my home, Sanjay Singh’s home, and Satyendar Jain’s home and found nothing anywhere. But the agencies are fully focused on creating fake cases one after another to break the AAP; these people will go to any lengths.”

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also echoed the issue, asking the BJP why AAP leaders are being framed in false cases.

“The PM’s only aim in life after waking up in the morning is to end Arvind Kejriwal’s political career, destroy the Aam Aadmi Party, and throw its leaders in jail,” he said.