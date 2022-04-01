Despite Corona restrictions, Haryana tax collection up by 18 %

With over 18 per cent increase, Haryana excise

and taxation department has collected Rs 8,455 Crore more as taxes in

2021-22 as compared to the previous fiscal year.

The deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala said a massive increase

of 27.53 percent has also been witnessed in Value Added Tax (VAT) and

Central Sales Tax (CST) deduction while there has been an increase of

16 percent in the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) and 17 per ent

in the Excise Tax collection.

Despite the Corona restrictions, the department has registered a

historic increase in tax collection. As per the data released by the

department, by the end of the financial year 2021-22, the total

collections of the department have increased from Rs 46,151 Crore in

the year 2020-21 to Rs 54,606 Crore in the year 2021-22, which is an

increase of 18.32 per cent. Likewise, VAT and CST collection has

increased to Rs 11,289 Crore from Rs 8,852 Crore in the year 2020-21,

thus, there is a massive increase of 27.53 per cent.

At the same time, the total collection of SGST has increased from Rs

30,507 Crore to Rs 35,385 Crore this year as compared to the previous

financial year, which is about 16 per cent higher. There has also been

an increase of 17 per cent in the Excise Tax collection and it has

increased from Rs 6,792 Crore to Rs 7,931 Crore.

Chautala expressed pleasure over the historic growth in all the

sectors and said that it is important for the development of the

state. He said that in the last two and a half years, the government

has brought in more transparency by emphasizing on digitization and

maintaining online records.

He said that the prototype of the GST-PV app is saving time and money

in tax collection. This app helps in early detection of bogus firms

that pass wrong input tax credit. Along with this, in the New Excise

Policy, arrangements were made to keep a track of each and every

liquor bottle, which has curtailed tax evasion.

The work of allotting liquor contracts online, e-registration,

e-payment, e-permit and e-pass are being included in the software of

the department, he added.

In all distilleries, breweries, CCTV cameras have been installed in

the bottling plant, whose monitoring is done at the headquarters of

the department located at Panchkula.

Chautala said the state government has made strict laws to curtail

selling of illegal liquor. As per these laws, bail is not granted till

at least 6 months to those caught smuggling liquor. The excise

department has also recovered a fine of Rs 47 Crore by taking action

against 640 offenders last year.

While dedicating the increase of Rs 8,000 Core in tax collection

through the excise and taxation department to the people of the State,

the deputy CM said the government will continue to make efforts at

every level to make Haryana a modern and a prosperous state.