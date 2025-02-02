Deported from Philippines, fugitive gangster Joginder Gyong held at IGIA

In a major breakthrough, a fugitive gangster wanted in several cases was apprehended by a joint team of Delhi and Haryana police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after being deported from the Philippines, the police said on Sunday.

Gyong, a notorious gangster who hails from Gyong village in the Kaithal district, Haryana, has already been convicted in 15 cases, including five murders.

Geong had been living in the Philippines for years while continuing to engage in criminal activities while the law enforcement authorities in India had been seeking his arrest, leading to his capture in Bacolod City, where he was detained by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in July last year.

A one-and-a-half-year-long operation was conducted to apprehend him and he had been orchestrating crimes from abroad for a long time, said a police official.

On the request of the Haryana Police, the CBI got a Red Notice issued against the subject from Interpol on October 25 and was circulated to all the law enforcement agencies across the world for tracking of the wanted criminal. On the strength of the Red Notice, Joginder Gyong, was deported from the Philippines through Bangkok to Delhi, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

Gyong is wanted by the Haryana Police in a criminal case registered at the Panipat City Police Station on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and murder. The subject is a gangster wanted by the Haryana Police in the murder of a person who the subject suspected of disclosing the real identity and location of his gangster brother Surender Gyong, to the Haryana Police and who died later on in exchange of fire with police.

To avenge the death of his brother, the Red Notice subject planned and murdered the deceased. The subject has also been allegedly involved in criminal cases in various states, UTs of India, including Delhi for the offences of robbery, murder, attempt to murder, putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion and kidnapping for ransom, the Central probe agency added.