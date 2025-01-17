Dense fog delays trains, flights in Delhi; IMD issues Yellow alert

The dense fog that enveloped Delhi in the early morning on Friday resulted in the delay of several trains and flights as the weather department issued a yellow alert for Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Safdarjung was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 18 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast body added that the visibility over Palam Airport reduced to zero meters at 3 am improved to 50 meters at 6:30 am and 200 meters at 9 am affecting the departure and arrival of flights.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, “Due to inclement weather conditions, multiple flights have been impacted. The passengers are advised to contact the concerned airline for flight update”.

As per a flight tracker website, at least 100 flights were affected due to the fog reporting a delay for a few minutes to 40 minutes and cancellation of 10 flights.

The fog also affected the operation of trains in the national capital. According to a railway official, at least 27 trains, leaving and arriving at the New Delhi and satellite stations, were reportedly running late. The trains include several Superfast, mail and express category trains. The delays resulted in the passengers remaining stranded in extreme cold at the railway stations for several hours, especially in the morning time.