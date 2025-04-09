Delhi’s power demand peaks at 5,462 MW, highest of the season so far

Amid ongoing heatwave conditions and maximum temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s peak power demand surged to 5,462 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday, the highest recorded so far this season.

According to the State Load Dispatch Center (SLDC), the peak demand was logged at 3:27 PM on Wednesday. For comparison, Delhi’s all-time highest power demand of 8,656 MW was recorded last year on June 19, the SLDC noted.

This marks the second consecutive day of power demand exceeding the 5,000 MW mark, with Tuesday’s peak hitting 5,029 MW.

As the city braces for even higher electricity consumption in the coming weeks, efforts are underway by the BSES distribution companies — BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) — to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to over 450 lakh consumers and nearly 2 crore residents across the capital.

In a statement, BSES said preparations include power banking arrangements with multiple states, advanced forecasting techniques using AI and machine learning, and other preventive measures.

Within BRPL’s jurisdiction — covering South and West Delhi — the peak power demand is expected to rise to around 4,050 MW, up from 3,809 MW last year.

In BYPL’s areas — East and Central Delhi — demand is projected to reach 1,900 MW, slightly higher than last year’s 1,882 MW.

BSES discoms have secured long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements to meet the anticipated surge in demand.

