Delhi’s peak power demand clocks at 6,780 MW

Delhi’s peak power demand has clocked 6, 780 MW, the highest so far in the ongoing summer season.

As per the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) data, at 3:26 pm on Thursday, the peak power demand of the national capital was 6,780 MW, the season’s highest this year.

According to a release, BRPL and BYPL successfully met the peak power demand in their respective areas.

Advertisement

On each day of May this year so far, Delhi’s peak power demand has been more than that of May 2023. In the first 16 days of May last year, Delhi’s peak power demand had clocked 5781 MW.

“During April 2024, the peak power demand was higher on 83 per cent of the corresponding days compared to April 2023, with a difference of up to 32 per cent. This disparity highlights the profound impact that weather can have on a city’s power consumption patterns,” it said.

According to the release, Delhi’s peak power demand during April this year, like that of April 2023, has been tapered as compared with that of 2022, when it ranged between 4170 MW and 6197 MW.

After clocking a record power demand of 7,695 MW in 2022, Delhi’s peak power demand during the summer of 2024 may cross the 8,000 MW for the first time-reaching up to 8200 MW, the release said.

Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand had clocked 7438 MW.

The peak power demand in BRPL’ area of South and West Delhi, which had clocked 3250 MW and 3389 MW during the summer of 2023 and 2022 respectively, is expected to reach around 3679 MW during the summer of 2024.

On the other hand, in BYPL’s area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand, which had reached 1670MW and 1752 MW during the summer of 2023 and 2022 respectively, is expected to touch around 1857 MW this year.

“BSES discoms are geared-up to ensure reliable power supply to meet the power demand of about 50 lakh consumers and about 2 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi. These arrangements include long term PPAs and banking arrangements with other states and deployment of latest technologies like AI and ML for predicting power demand accurately, critical for ensuring reliable power supply,” the release said.

It said around 2100 MW of Green power would play an important role in ensuring reliable power during the summer months in the BSES area.

“This includes around 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 500 MW of wind power, 40 MW from Waste-to Energy,” the release said, adding that BSES efforts in ensuring reliable power are also being helped by 160 MW+ of roof-top solar installed on roof-tops in South, West, East and Central Delhi.