# Delhi

Delhiites witnessing reforms with Rekha Gupta govt working on ground: Sachdeva

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 27, 2025 8:54 pm

File Photo: SNS

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday stated that the recent comments made by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about Delhi have left the people of the city surprised as they are witnessing administrative transformation day and night.

He claimed that the residents are well aware that while the then Kejriwal government limited itself to press conferences and blame-game politics, the Rekha Gupta’s government is actively working on the ground for the city’s development and reforms.

Sachdeva further said that the leadership of the AAP has become politically irrelevant and is trying to remain in the political spotlight by making fabricated statements on issues like electricity and water. “However, the people of Delhi are no longer paying attention to these fanciful tales,” Delhi BJP chief added.

The BJP leader emphasized that the people of the national capital are fully aware that the electricity subsidy is still in effect, and claimed that  the middle class is satisfied with consistent electricity and water supply, along with better road maintenance being carried out.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, even residents of city’s slum areas are now experiencing improved water supply—whether through public pipelines or GPS-equipped tankers, and they  are satisfied with the improving services.

