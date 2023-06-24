Youth stabbed in Delhi; AAP raises question over law & orders

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed by his neighbour following an altercation over a petty issue in northeast Delhi’s Brijpuri area, police said on Saturday.

Sharing details about the incident, a senior police official said on Friday that around 10 pm, Rahul (20) and his cousin Sonu (19), both residents of D Block, Brijpuri, went to have ice cream after dinner near Shibban School, Gali Number 7 in Brijpuri.

“One Mohammad Zaid (20), also a resident of the same locality, had an argument with Rahul over a petty issue. Zaid stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen. Sonu also sustained injuries in his arms,” said the official.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dayalpur police station,” the official added.

“A manhunt has been initiated to apprehend Zaid, who is on the run,” the official further stated.

“We don’t know why he (Rahul) was stabbed,” Madhu, the victim’s sister, said.

Meanwhile, paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area by the authorities concerned to prevent any untoward incident.

Dayalpur police station officials said they received information about the incident at 10 pm on Friday night.

“Sonu sustained some arm injuries, while Rahul was admitted to GTB hospital after he was stabbed in his lower abdomen by the accused,” DCP Joy N Tirkey said, while adding that a case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

“We are further looking into the case, and efforts to trace and nab the accused are on,” DCP Tirkey added.

Reacting to the incident, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has once again raised questions on the law and order situation in the National Capital.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told a news agency that the silence of the BJP was questionable.

“LG has failed, we want the Centre to hand us over the Delhi Police,” she said.

She questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as to why it remained silent on the Brijpuri case.