Yamuna cleaning won’t stop, ferry services to begin soon: CM

Asserting that the cleaning of Yamuna is not going to stop now, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Centre to begin ferry services on the river, which is a big step for the city.

She said the people would soon witness the ferry services on Yamuna as the MoU has been signed with the Central government which will take tourism in the city to a new height.

Rekha Gupta, while speaking at an event regarding signing of the MoU between Inland Waterways Transport Authority, Delhi Development Authority, and the GNCTD for eco-friendly passenger rides and recreational tourism on Yamuna, said a big team is working on on cleaning the Yamuna without wasting a moment.

She said with these efforts, people across the globe would be able to witness the culture in the Yamuna Aarti.

Later, speaking to reporters, Gupta said the MoU signed between the Delhi government and the Centre would take the tourism in Delhi to a new level, while the ferry running on Yamuna will be a pleasing sight for the people of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi LG informed that on Tuesday a MoU has been signed for ferry services and cruise tourism in Yamuna, adding that this is not just a new transport service but a very significant step towards the Yamuna flood plain rejuvenation.

He said under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasis is being laid on the rejuvenation of waterways across the country, and accordingly steps are being taken to make Yamuna clean. He thanked IWAI, DDA, DJB and DTTDC for the initiative.

Under this initiative, in near future, ferry services will begin in Delhi from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur Shani Mandir along the river.